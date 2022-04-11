5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $324,900

Open House Canceled! This Amazing 5BD/3.5BA Brick Ranch is Located within a Quiet & Family-Friendly Neighborhood off Timberlake Rd and sits on a Gorgeous Partially-Fenced Lot Surrounded by Hardwood Trees. The Exterior is Highlighted by its Covered Front Porch; One Car Carport; and New Decking/Stairs to Back Yard. The Interior's Main Level offers: Naturally Bright Living Room; Eat-In Kitchen w/ Pantry; Dining Room Overlooking Back Yard; Main Level Master Suite (Attached Full BA); Two Additional BDs; and Hallway Full BA. The Finished Terrace is comprised of: Spacious Family Room; Home Office; Laundry Room w/ Half BA; as well as the 2BD/1BA Apartment w/ Living Area & Kitchenette (Currently Rented on AirBnB ~ $1200/mo). Walkout Basement to Back Patio & Beautiful Back Yard, Perfect for Children or Pets to Safely Play. Come See This Amazing Opportunity Before It's Gone!