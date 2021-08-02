5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $329,900

Large, wonderful home on a corner lot and cul-de-sac street, located in Brookville school district! 5br/3ba with many updates less than 3yrs old, including beautiful kitchen; bamboo flooring; new carpet; new HVAC; light fixtures and more! You'll love the multiple living areas, HUGE deck & large, flat & fenced yard. The 40x28 detached garage is the ultimate man cave. So much to offer & at a great price! Call to see it today.