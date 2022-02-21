5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $339,900

Beautiful Move-In Ready Home, In Great Neighborhood! Convenient Location. Walking Distance to Bedford Hills Elem., Peakland Pool, Shopping, And Dining. Wrap Around Front Porch Is Perfect For Enjoying a Good Book and Your Morning Cup Of Coffee. The Main Level Offers Over-Sized Living Room With Gas Log Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, And Hardwood Floors. The Gourmet Kitchen Won't Disappoint with Plenty Of Cabinets, SS Appliances, Pantry, Built-In Desk, And Breakfast Bar Area. Main Level Laundry And Half Bath Completes The Main Level. Upstairs Is Complete With 4 Bedrooms, And 2 Full Baths. Over-Sized Master Bedroom Is Bright And Airy With Cathedral Ceiling, 2 Separate Closets And Private Master Bath. The Finished Full Basement Offers- Full Bath, Bedroom, and Den/Rec Room Or Private Office. Outside Features Include Fenced-in Backyard, Multi-Level Grilling Decks, Perfect For Summer Outdoor Parties. Also Included Is The Storage/Work Shed. Great Home! Call Today!