5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $339,900

Stunning ranch style main level living in the heart of Boonsboro sitting on OVER an acre!! This home has it ALL! A spacious great room, New granite counter tops in the kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. New kitchen flooring, New paint, and new light fixtures throughout the home. The basement is very expansive and recently updated with a full bath, two beds and large family area. There is a large unfinished area as well for more expansion or a workshop. The large back yard is fenced and offers ample privacy.