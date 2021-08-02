Potential, Position & Perfectly Priced! The generous interior of this custom-built brick beauty comes complete with a welcoming entry foyer, formal living and dining rooms, gleaming hardwood floors, a den accented by built-ins and fireplace, spacious kitchen which offers a casual dining area, work/prep island, abundant cabinet and storage space. Traverse one of the two staircases to the upper level where you will find 5 (yes, FIVE!) bedrooms, including a master suite with private bath boasting a jetted tub, dual basin vanity and separate shower. Looking for even more space? The full unfinished basement with rough-in offers room to grow. Two-car main level garage with direct access to the kitchen makes unloading kids and groceries a breeze. New HP installed in 2020, the other in 2007. Surrounded by mature landscaping in a desirably tranquil city location. Conveniently close to shops, dining, schools, hospitals and transport. Simply a beautiful, quality home your whole family can enjoy!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $349,900
