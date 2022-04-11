Beautiful 2-story in Russell Springs, quiet cul-de-sac location, lovely lot. Nicely landscaped, well-maintained, and move-in ready. Step inside to a very desireable floor plan featuring large living room with fireplace open to the formal dining room for ease of entertainment. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, bay breakfast nook with custom island. Relax with morning coffee, or enjoy dinner on the deck overlooking the yard backing to woods. Second level boasts private master, plus to other bedrooms, and large bonus/bedroom. Terrace level features cozy family room perfect for movies, bath, and bedroom/office/music room. Steps to the patio to enjoy a shady space for relaxing with a good book. With three finished floors, you'll definitely have the space you need. Make plans to see 130 Delaney before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $367,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two new restaurants have been confirmed for the new West Edge development under construction on Timberlake Road.
AMHERST — Two years after the last resident of the Central Virginia Training Center was moved from the Madison Heights campus, a plan to redev…
For the first time in its 112-year-history, Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church has a female pastor.
With new owners, the Rosedale development at 1600 Graves Mill Road is moving forward again.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Every Tuesday, Third Wave Coffee in Forest gets a little bit rowdier in the best of ways.
To-go cocktails and alcohol delivery have been extended for another two years in Virginia.
Eden Bigham threw a one-hitter, Nahla Bigham recorded the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning, and Delaney Scharnus smacked a bases-clearing triple to send Rustburg past Amherst, 4-0, in a battle of reigning state champs.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
AMHERST — Two felony charges against a North Carolina man who was arrested in connection with an incident that led to the death of a 17-year-o…