5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $367,500

Beautiful 2-story in Russell Springs, quiet cul-de-sac location, lovely lot. Nicely landscaped, well-maintained, and move-in ready. Step inside to a very desireable floor plan featuring large living room with fireplace open to the formal dining room for ease of entertainment. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, bay breakfast nook with custom island. Relax with morning coffee, or enjoy dinner on the deck overlooking the yard backing to woods. Second level boasts private master, plus to other bedrooms, and large bonus/bedroom. Terrace level features cozy family room perfect for movies, bath, and bedroom/office/music room. Steps to the patio to enjoy a shady space for relaxing with a good book. With three finished floors, you'll definitely have the space you need. Make plans to see 130 Delaney before it's gone!