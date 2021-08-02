Splendid Boonsboro ranch with lovely lot and a separate basement that could be an Air BNB, in-law suite or rental. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a 'utility' bath in the laundry room provide plenty of space for your family. A new roof and leaf guard gutters have just been installed. Spend summer nights cooking on the built-in charcoal grill on the gracious patio. Other features that you will love are a two-car garage and closets galore! This classic ranch home will make a great place for your family to gather and grow! Professional photos to come Tuesday!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $369,900
