This gracious historic home in the heart of Boonsboro has been completely transformed and updated by the current owners. The welcoming front porch, brick patio and sunroom invite enjoyment of the 1.25 acre botanical wonderland. The classic architecture, high ceilings, grand staircase, detail molding, heart of pine flooring and expansive room sizes provide endless options for luxurious living and memorable entertaining. The original Taylor Farm House blends the charm of an older home with modern conveniences. Five Bedrooms and two full baths with over 3,800 finished S.F. Current owner uses main level parlor (no closet) as a main level bedroom. Custom bookshelves/cabinets in main level living room and master bedroom. Large kitchen with butler's pantry and storage pantry. New roof, new front porch rail and new refrigerator in 2021. Detailed list of improvements available upon request. 20 x 16 & 12 x 8 Storage buildings/workshop. Near Peakland Pool, Boonsboro Shopping Center & Cosby Woods.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
The Greenhaus at Crisp is blooming quickly, preparing for an opening sometime in the next three weeks.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Masks are still optional in Campbell County Public Schools, but the Campbell County School Board said Monday it is awaiting guidance from its legal counsel following the updated guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.