5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,000

This gracious historic home in the heart of Boonsboro has been completely transformed and updated by the current owners. The welcoming front porch, brick patio and sunroom invite enjoyment of the 1.25 acre botanical wonderland. The classic architecture, high ceilings, grand staircase, detail molding, heart of pine flooring and expansive room sizes provide endless options for luxurious living and memorable entertaining. The original Taylor Farm House blends the charm of an older home with modern conveniences. Five Bedrooms and two full baths with over 3,800 finished S.F. Current owner uses main level parlor (no closet) as a main level bedroom. Custom bookshelves/cabinets in main level living room and master bedroom. Large kitchen with butler's pantry and storage pantry. New roof, new front porch rail and new refrigerator in 2021. Detailed list of improvements available upon request. 20 x 16 & 12 x 8 Storage buildings/workshop. Near Peakland Pool, Boonsboro Shopping Center & Cosby Woods.