 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,500

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,500

This home has it all and is an entertainer's paradise! You may want to start in the back yard when you take your tour or you may want to save that for last! Walk in to an open kitchen with a large island, wine area and ample storage. Main level has three bedrooms and a laundry room. Upstairs you will find TWO master suites. Wait to you see the oasis of a bathroom up there with a walk-in shower and soaker tub overlooking the back yard. Choose your outdoor space from the deck, screened in porch or the massive patio with built in firepit. Take a minute to relax on the built in swing and contemplate how you will make this place home! This home is essentially brand new. Plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roof, siding completed in 2019. Landscaping, patio and garage completed in 2020. Septic upgraded with new tank and leach field in 2021. Home has been wired for technology with CAT-5 cable and hotspots throughout. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in Virgini

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford
Local News

Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford

After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert