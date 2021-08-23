This home has it all and is an entertainer's paradise! You may want to start in the back yard when you take your tour or you may want to save that for last! Walk in to an open kitchen with a large island, wine area and ample storage. Main level has three bedrooms and a laundry room. Upstairs you will find TWO master suites. Wait to you see the oasis of a bathroom up there with a walk-in shower and soaker tub overlooking the back yard. Choose your outdoor space from the deck, screened in porch or the massive patio with built in firepit. Take a minute to relax on the built in swing and contemplate how you will make this place home! This home is essentially brand new. Plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roof, siding completed in 2019. Landscaping, patio and garage completed in 2020. Septic upgraded with new tank and leach field in 2021. Home has been wired for technology with CAT-5 cable and hotspots throughout. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in Virgini
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $399,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through July.
Four school divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Amherst County voters will decide in the Nov. 2 election if a Richmond-based company can proceed with constructing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium i…
Convictions against a Rustburg woman for committing embezzlement and credit card fraud against an older woman she was taking care of were upheld by an appeals court this week.
Two local developers are planning lofts for the DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building and hope to start renovations on the historic bu…
After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.
When Etta Legner first looked at her little home on Timber Lake, she said fell in love.
Three weeks in, Lynchburg's new city manager said he's still using a GPS to get around town, but he knows his way to and from work — and that's a start.
The first week of school in Lynchburg City Schools has proved challenging for its understaffed transportation department.
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."