5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $400,000

Tucked away on a double lot, 3544 Gregory Lane has all the space you need inside & out! Walking through the double doors of the separate foyer, you are greeted with beautiful plank hardwood floors and a layout that guides you from room to room. Enter the family room with a long, deep inset window overlooking the large yard. Leading into your formal dining room just off of the updated kitchen complete with granite and new appliances. Enjoy an open living area with the kitchen connecting directly to your living room with fireplace and grilling deck access overlooking the in-ground pool! Opposite of the living areas, find four bedrooms, including the spacious master with double closets, and second entry from the deck. Concluding the main level is an additional bedroom, sunroom, and three full baths. A finished basement complete with 2 car garage, large office, full bath and the endless possibilities of multiple living areas concludes the interior of this 4300 sqft home nestled on an acre!