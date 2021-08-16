Tucked away on a double lot, 3544 Gregory Lane has all the space you need inside & out! Walking through the double doors of the separate foyer, you are greeted with beautiful plank hardwood floors and a layout that guides you from room to room. Enter the family room with a long, deep inset window overlooking the large yard. Leading into your formal dining room just off of the updated kitchen complete with granite and new appliances. Enjoy an open living area with the kitchen connecting directly to your living room with fireplace and grilling deck access overlooking the in-ground pool! Opposite of the living areas, find four bedrooms, including the spacious master with double closets, and second entry from the deck. Concluding the main level is an additional bedroom, sunroom, and three full baths. A finished basement complete with 2 car garage, large office, full bath and the endless possibilities of multiple living areas concludes the interior of this 4300 sqft home nestled on an acre!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $400,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
The topic of whether to remove a Confederate monument from the Nelson County courthouse grounds has drawn heavy discussion and differing viewpoints.