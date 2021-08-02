This home has it all and is an entertainer's paradise! You may want to start in the back yard when you take your tour or you may want to save that for last! Walk in to an open kitchen with a large island, wine area and ample storage. Main level has three bedrooms and a laundry room. Upstairs you will find TWO master suites. Wait to you see the oasis of a bathroom up there with a walk-in shower and soaker tub overlooking the back yard. Choose your outdoor space from the deck, screened in porch or the massive patio with built in firepit. Take a minute to relax on the built in swing and contemplate how you will make this place home! This home is essentially brand new. Plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roof, siding completed in 2019. Landscaping, patio and garage completed in 2020. Septic upgraded with new tank and leach field in 2021. Home has been wired for technology with CAT-5 cable and hotspots throughout. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in Virgini
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $414,500
