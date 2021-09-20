 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $419,900

First time offered, this gracious two story brick home was built by John Stewart Walker. With over 3500 square feet, there is main floor living at it's best with a lovely master bedroom suite addition, large walk-in closet, double vanity with Virginia marble, walk-in shower and full size washer/dryer closet. Beautiful living room with fireplace, dining room and sunroom addition with built-in shelving, that adds a wonderful open gathering area with a second fireplace. Four additional bedrooms upstairs with two full baths, hardwoods throughout, and 2 large walk-in closets. Family room with a 3rd fireplace in the basement. Plenty of storage in the unfinished area. Newer heat pump, all windows replaced, irrigation system, 2 car garage, grilling deck, floored attic space in garage, energy efficient hot water heater with lifetime warranty, the list goes on! Convenient Lynchburg location just minutes from hospital, Oakwood Country Club and stores.

