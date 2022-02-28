Gorgeous 5-bedroom brick home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with 3 full bathrooms, finished basement, 2-car garage, and two separate living areas. The pristine hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, and adjacent but separate living, dining, and kitchen give this home a modern but cozy feel. The primary suite boasts cathedral ceilings, a massive walk-in closet with custom shelving, an additional walk-in closet off the bathroom, and his-and-hers sinks to match too! A main level laundry room with floor to ceiling shelving and a big bright window makes daily chores a joy. Enjoy the spacious backyard with a patio for entertaining, lined with thriving dogwoods, plum, willow, and maple trees. With the large and bright finished basement, extra living and dining area, an 80 gal. hot water heater, tons of built-in storage, attic space, and sizeable garage, this home has room for everyone. This one-owner home has been immaculately kept and now awaits its new family!
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $419,900
