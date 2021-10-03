 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $429,900

Gorgeous 2-story with complete main level living, 2-car garage, so many details you must see to believe. MUST see 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! Fabulous Cornerstone community, minutes from LU. The sellers have lovingly cared for this home, finished the basement with 2 more bedrooms, full bath, family room, office/gym, wet bar, and opens to an enormous patio overlooking the lush back yard (fence installed), and views of the park behind. Main level flow for entertaining is wonderful with formal dining room, fabulous kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and casual dining nook. Enjoy grilling and dining on the deck, and enjoy the views and sunsets. Main level master with impressive tile shower, whirlpool tub, huge walk-in closet. Second level features two other bedrooms plus bonus room that could serve as 6th bedroom, lots of storage. Terrace level boasts family room, office another bedroom, full bath. Priced to sell, this could be your next address!

