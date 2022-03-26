Welcome to this 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath open-concept home in the heart of Boonsboro! Built in 2020, this contemporary style home has all of the high end finishes you're looking for. This home is open and airy with tall ceilings in the great room and foyer and bright with tall windows. Sip coffee on your back patio overlooking your fenced back yard with 0.54 of an acre. The large covered front porch is waiting for you to add rocking chairs! Enjoy your main level master en suite with walk-in tiled shower and soaker tub! There is plenty of space for your family and guests with an additional 4 bedrooms upstairs and tons of storage-storage behind bedroom closets and extra office area or storage room on upper level! Elementary School: Paul MunroMiddle School: LinkhorneHigh School: E. C.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $450,000
