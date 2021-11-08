Deceivingly large Cape Cod with a fenced yard overlooking Camp Kum-Ba-Yah's pond. Backing up to almost 40 undeveloped acres, you won't know you're in the city. Over 4,000 sq. ft. w/5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths offering plenty of room for the large or growing family. 2 bedrooms are on the main level with 3 upstairs. The master suite is 16x28 not including the attached bath with an oversized jacuzzi tub with a tile walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The bedroom has a wood-burning fireplace and balcony looking over the back yard and pond where you can listen to the bullfrogs at night. The kitchen with 2 islands is open to the sunken den with a floor to ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace (1of3). The formal living room has a 3rd masonry fireplace with gas logs and walks out to a screened porch. There's a large gameroom on the terrace level. The architectural shingle roof was just replaced with a 30 yr shingle spring of '20.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $454,900
