 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $474,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $474,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $474,900

Immaculate home backing up to Irvington Park with a beautiful stone exterior. The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar open to the great room with vaulted ceilings. The main level master suite with beautiful hardwood floors extending throughout the main level. The main level laundry is just off the master. The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. One bedroom has a full private bath. The terrace level has a huge gameroom that walks out to the patio. There is a 5th bedroom/office (no window) with another full bath attached. The main level deck looks out over a fenced yard and wooded back.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert