 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $480,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $480,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $480,000

Tranquility in the Heart of the City...There is not another home on the market w/ this kind of park-like setting on 2.59 acres on a cul-de-sac, boasts over 900 ft of Ivy Creek frontage. Plenty of room to explore & entertain guests around the sprawling yard. The oversized in-ground pool provides refreshment on hot summer days & the heater will extend the enjoyment to 3 seasons! The sound of the pool fountains, abundant bird life make this backyard so peaceful. The living & dining room overlook the backyard. Enjoy the screened in porch & large deck for entertaining. Bright & functional kitchen offers a wall of windows to take in the views. Main floor master suite w/ 3 closets & bath plus 2 main floor bedrooms & full bath. Terrace level w/ apartment possibility has a kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet & counter space. Large living room & dining area as well as 2 more large bedrooms & a bath. Sizable kids playroom. This home has tons of storage, closet space & temperature controlled storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert