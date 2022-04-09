5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $489,900

Welcome Home to Beautiful Trent's Landing! Gorgeous contemporary home with fabulous open plan and main-level living at it's finest! Beautiful master suite with luxurious bathroom. Three additional main-level bedrooms, full bath and large closets. Great room leading to a large, covered porch! Call for pricing! Built-ins, cathedral ceilings, loads of storage, and modern finishes round out the features of this new construction home. This home offers Brookville Schools and is conveniently located near Wards Road for dining, medical, shopping, and Liberty University! Similar to Photos!