 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $499,900

This historic home is one of a kind. Perfectly renovated and conveniently located in the heart of Lynchburg.Upon arrival you will be mesmerized by an extravagant oversized front porch. When entering the home you will be captured by the chandelier in the foyer and be drawn in by the arched entry hallways with the original wainscoting. The luxury main level master is complete with a fire place and the ensuite has a beautifully tiled shower, soaking tub and a walk in closet. The galley kitchen has been renovated and expanded offering granite counter tops, new appliances, and an island. The basement has the ideal set up for an older college student or can be used as an in-law suite. The exterior has been freshly painted and the decks have been freshly stained as well. You wont be able to resist entertaining in this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Michael
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert