5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $499,900

This historic home is one of a kind. Perfectly renovated and conveniently located in the heart of Lynchburg.Upon arrival you will be mesmerized by an extravagant oversized front porch. When entering the home you will be captured by the chandelier in the foyer and be drawn in by the arched entry hallways with the original wainscoting. The luxury main level master is complete with a fire place and the ensuite has a beautifully tiled shower, soaking tub and a walk in closet. The galley kitchen has been renovated and expanded offering granite counter tops, new appliances, and an island. The basement has the ideal set up for an older college student or can be used as an in-law suite. The exterior has been freshly painted and the decks have been freshly stained as well. You wont be able to resist entertaining in this home!