This five bedroom home was recently appraised at $549,000 with two master suites and a list of added amenities and recent updates including: 28 solar panels ( ask for energy savings) HVAC with air purifier, 80 gal water tank,custom bookshelves and front door, finished terrace level, new landscaping, hardwood floors, triple hung windows, arched doorway,and freshly painted throughout to name a few. Additional features include gas FP, French doors to the deck, a generous sized formal dining room, large kitchen with granite counters, center island, and a breakfast nook and pantry. Second floor includes master bedroom with tray ceiling, whirlpool tub, huge walk in closet, and an adjoining sitting room/nursery.The spacious second bedroom has a private bath, and loads of windows and charm, three additional bedrooms, laundry, and hall bath complete level 2. The terrace level is fully finished with panoramic windows, full bath, playroom, French doors to patio, and a full gym.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $529,900
