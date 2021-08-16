Enjoy the convenience of being minutes from schools, shopping, and hospitals when living in the Beacon Hill Subdivision.This beautiful 5 BR home has been freshly painted, well maintained, and is ready for a new family. Open in design and full of light with triple hung windows throughout. Main floor features include,hardwood floors, half bath, den, great room with built in bookshelves, gas FP, French doors to the deck, a generous sized formal dining room, large functional kitchen with granite counters, center island, and a breakfast nook and pantry. Second floor includes master bedroom with tray ceiling, whirlpool tub, huge walk in closet, and an adjoining sitting room/nursery.The spacious second bedroom has a private bath, and loads of windows and charm, three additional bedrooms, laundry, and hall bath complete level 2. The terrace level is fully finished with panoramic windows, full bath, playroom, French doors to patio, and a full gym. Solar panels 30K value, new HP,water heater,
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
The topic of whether to remove a Confederate monument from the Nelson County courthouse grounds has drawn heavy discussion and differing viewpoints.