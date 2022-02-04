Beautiful home on private 2 acre lot in Irvington Park with main-level living! Main and second floor were freshly painted and had brand new carpets installed. Bright, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven. Spacious living room with natural lights and gas fireplace. Home includes 2 offices, perfect for working from home. Also includes wrap-around porch with screened-in porch and deck, 2-car garage, and completely remodeled walkout basement with in-law suite. Upstairs has a bonus room that overlooks a large playground, perfect for an exercise space while watching kids play. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets throughout. Many upgrades, including touchless faucet in the kitchen with filtered water, wine fridge in the basement, motion sensor flood lights on the driveway, new shelving, sidewalk replaced in 2019. The playground and all appliances, including washer and dryer, convey. Neighborhood includes a pool and tennis courts.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
UPDATE: A new US Foods Chef's Store is headed to 2535 Wards Road in the former OfficeMax location.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
When Sherwin Pilley invested in opening her own business — and recently, a new storefront bakery in Forest, she worried she would regret it.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
For most of her professional career, JoAnn Martin told the story of Lynchburg directly from City Hall, spending not quite 40 years calling tha…
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.