5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $550,000

Beautiful home on private 2 acre lot in Irvington Park with main-level living! Main and second floor were freshly painted and had brand new carpets installed. Bright, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven. Spacious living room with natural lights and gas fireplace. Home includes 2 offices, perfect for working from home. Also includes wrap-around porch with screened-in porch and deck, 2-car garage, and completely remodeled walkout basement with in-law suite. Upstairs has a bonus room that overlooks a large playground, perfect for an exercise space while watching kids play. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets throughout. Many upgrades, including touchless faucet in the kitchen with filtered water, wine fridge in the basement, motion sensor flood lights on the driveway, new shelving, sidewalk replaced in 2019. The playground and all appliances, including washer and dryer, convey. Neighborhood includes a pool and tennis courts.