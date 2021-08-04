5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $569,900

Enjoy the convenience of being minutes from schools, shopping, and hospitals when living in the Beacon Hill Subdivision.This beautiful 5 BR home has been freshly painted, well maintained, and is ready for a new family. Open in design and full of light with triple hung windows throughout. Main floor features include,hardwood floors, half bath, den, great room with built in bookshelves, gas FP, French doors to the deck, a generous sized formal dining room, large functional kitchen with granite counters, center island, and a breakfast nook and pantry. Second floor includes master bedroom with tray ceiling, whirlpool tub, huge walk in closet, and an adjoining sitting room/nursery.The spacious second bedroom has a private bath, and loads of windows and charm, three additional bedrooms, laundry, and hall bath complete level 2. The terrace level is fully finished with panoramic windows, full bath, playroom, French doors to patio, and a full gym. Solar panels 30K value, new HP,water heater,