5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $589,000

Want a mid-century contemporary in the heart of Boonsboro? Located in the Paul Munro Elementary School district and a block from V.E.S., this home has had lots of upgrades. Soaring ceilings, TONS of windows, 3 fireplaces and many living areas all custom designed by architect, Garland Gay. New roof, new trex decking, exterior recently painted, hardwoods refinished, new luxury plank flooring in great room and recreational room, new master bath, and the list goes on. All bedrooms have their own private full bath, two separate basement areas, plenty of outdoor living space on over an acre. Such a unique and special property!