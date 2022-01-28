5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $625,000

Welcome to 6332 Village Hwy! Convenient to Lynchburg, Appomattox and Rustburg. This gorgeous custom build boasts custom cabinets, granite countertops, both coffered and tray ceilings, outdoor kitchen, large composite desk covered porch overlooking pool, two car garage and massive concrete drive. All nestled in 10 acres giving seclusion and privacy. Perfect mini farm with stable and fencing in place. Call for your showing today!