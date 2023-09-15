Escape to a peaceful lifestyle away from the bustling urban environment. Welcome to a captivating brick estate nestled on over 6 acres of pristine land in Boonsboro/Bedford County. This property offers an enchanting retreat for those seeking respite from city life. Step inside and discover a thoughtfully designed interior. The main level features a luxurious master bedroom, inviting living room, formal dining room, comfortable family room, and a well-appointed kitchen connected to a sunroom and covered deck. Upstairs, find four additional bedrooms and two full baths, providing ample space for family or guests. For entertainment, head to the terrace with a game room, office, full bath, and laundry area. Cozy up to one of the three wood-burning fireplaces on chilly evenings. Outside, practical amenities include a two-stall barn and a storage shed for farming and gardening tools. A running creek with a swimming hole offers a refreshing oasis.