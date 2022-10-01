5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $719,900

Gorgeous ~ this stunning home represents today's lifestyle in the delightful PRESERVE neighborhood bordering Oakwood C.C., just off the Avenue ... you must see this home to truly appreciate the value here. Professional landscaping, immaculate, covered porches, this home has it all. Step into the open foyer leading to soaring ceilings in the great room with fireplace, large open windows to enjoy the natural light that floods this home. Dining/living room/home office is versatile, and you'll appreciate the floor plan with incredible private master at the left of the home (pampering bath, his/hers closets), plus three other bedrooms tucked privately away on the right side. Massive bedroom suite with new bathroom, closet ideal for guests on second level. Relax and entertain in the great room with fireplace, or enjoy a cozy evening by the fire on the rear porch. Meals will be fun to prepare in the fabulous kitchen with massive island, drawer pull-outs, stainless appliances. WOW!