ATTENTION INVESTORS!! Come and tour this great income producing property. This home is a 5 bed 2 bath home with recent updates including new vinyl siding, deck flooring & railing in 2019, and new roof in 2017. Home is currently being rented out by room to two tenants for $525/month per room. Plumbing has been updated and some electrical as well. House sold As-Is
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $72,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County early Jan. 18, according to Virginia State Police.
A lawsuit against Purpose Driven Events accuses the concert promoter of breach of contract for failure to pay for work performed.
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have been fluctuating between 150 to 175 patients in Centra's three area hospitals during the past week.
Campbell County Public Schools will begin giving parents the option to decide whether or not to make their children wear masks during school, …
The mission of the Nelson County Education Association is to advocate for Nelson County Public Schools employees. NCEA recently conducted a te…
Virginia’s gradual increase of the state’s minimum wage — which Democrats set in motion in 2020 — will move ahead despite GOP efforts to thwart it.
A Rustburg man will face charges in connection with the death of his father after an attack Sunday, authorities said.
A man was arrested Tuesday in Lynchburg in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter, city police said.
When a local woman had to give up her goal of becoming a volunteer COVID-19 vaccinator, she decided instead to create a special accessory for vaccinators at a local pharmacy to show her support and gratitude.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.