5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $72,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS!! Come and tour this great income producing property. This home is a 5 bed 2 bath home with recent updates including new vinyl siding, deck flooring & railing in 2019, and new roof in 2017. Home is currently being rented out by room to two tenants for $525/month per room. Plumbing has been updated and some electrical as well. House sold As-Is

