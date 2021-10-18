Don't miss this beautiful one owner white brick home on three private acres in a quiet neighborhood! Located on The Ridge in Irvington Park. You can take your own golf cart for easy access to swimming pool and tennis courts. 6396 finished sq. feet provides plenty of room for you and your family. Sunken great room with huge heart pine beams, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Enjoy family and friends in the large kitchen with Medallion cabinets and granite countertops, a sit-down island with Brazilian yeda counters. Finished lower area with large wet bar and another fireplace and half bath - lots of room for family fun. Oversized three-car garage with another garage on terrace level. Two main level bedrooms and two full baths with three additional bedrooms and full bath on second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $725,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- Updated
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday. LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Wednesday named Michael A. Syrek as the bank’s new president.
- Updated
A school bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools has been charged with driving under the influence.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
One man has been taken into police custody after a Wednesday-morning shooting in the Dearington neighborhood that landed another man in the hospital.
A new nonprofit is organizing free trishaw rides to the 50-plus community so they can engage in the outdoors and witness the revitalization of…
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.