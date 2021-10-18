 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $725,000

Don't miss this beautiful one owner white brick home on three private acres in a quiet neighborhood! Located on The Ridge in Irvington Park. You can take your own golf cart for easy access to swimming pool and tennis courts. 6396 finished sq. feet provides plenty of room for you and your family. Sunken great room with huge heart pine beams, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Enjoy family and friends in the large kitchen with Medallion cabinets and granite countertops, a sit-down island with Brazilian yeda counters. Finished lower area with large wet bar and another fireplace and half bath - lots of room for family fun. Oversized three-car garage with another garage on terrace level. Two main level bedrooms and two full baths with three additional bedrooms and full bath on second floor.

