ATTENTION INVESTORS!! Come and tour this great income producing property. This home is a 5 bed 2 bath home with recent updates including new vinyl siding, deck flooring & railing in 2019, and new roof in 2017. Home is currently being rented out by room to two tenants for $525/month per room. Plumbing has been updated and some electrical as well. House sold As-Is
5 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $79,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Salem woman was sentenced Friday in Bedford Circuit Court on abduction and robbery charges from 2020.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold announced Friday his intention to retire effective July 1 after four years at the helm…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.
Ed Gowen has been fascinated with art for as long as he can remember.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors appointed a new chairman and vice chairman of the board at its first meeting of 2022.
As hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have climbed dramatically in a post-holiday surge, Centra has opened space at Bedford Memorial Hospital …
Wood announced Sunday via Twitter he has committed to play for UVa after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.
Madison House of the Arts, located at 607 Madison Street in Lynchburg, is launching into the new year with a new vision.
Broad assumptions can fall away when we take a new look at something we thought familiar.