5 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $299,900

This brick home is nestled on 1.7 acres in an established neighborhood with county water and in the Elon School District. The home offers 5 bedrooms 3 baths , 2 fireplaces, 2 kitchens, 2 dens, nice screened porch, paved driveway, ideal for a large family or a multi-generational family. Plenty of room for a gardening, open, wooded and very convenient to 29.

