Another opportunity to own this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 5 acres in Western Amherst. Wonderful open floor plan, granite countertops and main level hardwoods and two master suites! In addition to the kitchen and great room the main level includes a spacious master suite and a separate laundry room plus a half bath. On the second floor you will find four additional bedrooms and two full baths including a second bedroom with an attached bath. A spacious multi use room is to be enjoyed in the the walkout basement and you also have plenty of storage space in the unfinished section of the basement. You will love the privacy of this 5 acre cul de sac lot which gives you room to roam around and includes a stream. Savor the peace and quiet here only 15 minutes from grocery stores and 30 minutes to Liberty University. You can't beat this setting!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $495,000
