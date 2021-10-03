This stunning home sits on 22 acres with incredible mountain views and a private lake. Entering the property you are greeted with a covered column front porch & a charming large foyer with curved stairwell. Main level offers open floor concept, a remodeled kitchen w/quartz countertops, fresh paint throughout, new stone fireplace, main level bedroom/office, walk in pantry, mudroom, main level laundry & 3 car garage. Upstairs is a master bedroom w/ fireplace offering his/her closets, brand new beautiful master bath w/ceramic floor, soaking tub & large tiled shower. On this level is additional laundry room, three other bedrooms, jack & jill bathroom & a large recreational room w/bar & half bath for entertainment! Outside features saltwater pool w/ a large covered cabana area w/new trex decking,ceiling fans, & full bathroom. Enjoy a beautiful sunset from the brick patio or the back porch area.Seller had solar panels installed making the electric bill avg $56 per month.
5 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $1,125,000
