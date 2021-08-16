5 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $235,000

Welcome to the neighborhood! When you enter the front door, you will notice 2 large windows giving your family room so much natural light. The dining room/foyer opens to the kitchen and has a fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. On the other end of the home, you will find the master suite, 2 guest rooms and another full bath. For added space, head downstairs to the bonus room, perfect for an office and entertaining space. And the mother in law suite will be perfect to rent out for Airbnb! Out back, you will find a patio and large fenced in swimming pool. Perfect for cooling off in the summer! This beautiful home in Rustburg is ideally located within minutes to the 29S giving you quick access to shopping, restaurants.