Own this amazing 394 acre property. Relax and work on this country estate with two distinct homesites, in ground pool, hot tub,greenhouse,garages, trails and open space! Enjoy a rural wildlife retreat! Raise chickens in our own ''hen zen''; Create a bed and breakfast opportunity while growing fresh fruits, veggies and herbs in large raised beds. This incredible property has a main home and a guest house. Main home is perfectly suited for all who want to be a part of nature. A full wrap around enclosed porch with huge windows, ceiling fans and pine flooring surround a stone wood burning fireplace that warms a massive great room. Built in bookshelves, and windows to fill with your favorite reads. Custom eat-in kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, maple floors & lg pantry.