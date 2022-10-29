Beautiful custom built house on over 20 acres. This is the builders personal home offering 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level including the master suite. The upstairs has a media/theater room flanked by 2 huge bedrooms and a full bath. The terrace level has a full gym and den as well as another bedroom, office and billiard room with a wet bar. It walks out to the saltwater inground 14'x32' pool. The 20'x44' detached garage/shop could be converted to a horse/tac barn with it's own electrical service. The main house is 3-phase. This home is a must see to appreciate all the wood accents and beautiful grounds with Rattlesnake Creek at the back of the property.
6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $829,999
