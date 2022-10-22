 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $909,999

6 Bedroom Home in Concord - $909,999

Beautiful custom built house on over 20 acres. This is the builders personal home offering 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level including the master suite. The upstairs has a media/theater room flanked by 2 huge bedrooms and a full bath. The terrace level has a full gym and den as well as another bedroom, office and billiard room with a wet bar. It walks out to the saltwater inground 14'x32' pool. The 20'x44' detached garage/shop could be converted to a horse/tac barn with it's own electrical service. The main house is 3-phase. This home is a must see to appreciate all the wood accents and beautiful grounds with Rattlesnake Creek at the back of the property.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert