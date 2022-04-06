A Winner with Space & Style! This incredible Hunters Mill home comes complete with over 4,000 finished sq ft of livable space. The entry level offers a great room with soaring 18' ceilings and fireplace; a fully-appointed kitchen with casual dining area; a formal dining room; a master suite with private bath, guest room (currently used as a formal living room); a full bath; laundry; and access to the 2-car garage. Upstairs you'll find your choice of 3 bedrooms, full bath, a bonus room with closet (to be used as bedroom # 6). The terrace level is not to be overlooked as it completes the package with a family room, two offices, a play area, full bath and two well-sized storage areas. Situated on a nice level lot. It's all here! This amazing property won't last long.
6 Bedroom Home in Evington - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elijah Davis’ first season now complete, this weekend, he’ll be able to put all his energy into hoping for the continuation of his dad’s first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
For the first time in its 112-year-history, Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church has a female pastor.
AMHERST — Two years after the last resident of the Central Virginia Training Center was moved from the Madison Heights campus, a plan to redev…
Parents and students of the Campbell County public school system will soon see two new buses driving around the county, but unlike the rest, these new buses will be completely electric.
A fire Sunday consumed a single-family home, shed, outbuildings and four cars in Campbell County, authorities said.
In a greenhouse near U.S. 60 West in the Mount Pleasant area of Amherst County, Steve and Susan Bailey are growing a business that delivers fr…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
A new art gallery in the first floor of the Allied Arts building in downtown Lynchburg offers something different than what you might expect f…
A Nelson County judge found a Waynesboro man guilty of two felony charges in connection with a November 2021 sexual assault.
Stove Builder International (SBI), a subsidiary of Empire Group, has purchased the assets of England’s Stove Works (ESW), an Amherst County ma…