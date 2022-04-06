6 Bedroom Home in Evington - $479,900

A Winner with Space & Style! This incredible Hunters Mill home comes complete with over 4,000 finished sq ft of livable space. The entry level offers a great room with soaring 18' ceilings and fireplace; a fully-appointed kitchen with casual dining area; a formal dining room; a master suite with private bath, guest room (currently used as a formal living room); a full bath; laundry; and access to the 2-car garage. Upstairs you'll find your choice of 3 bedrooms, full bath, a bonus room with closet (to be used as bedroom # 6). The terrace level is not to be overlooked as it completes the package with a family room, two offices, a play area, full bath and two well-sized storage areas. Situated on a nice level lot. It's all here! This amazing property won't last long.