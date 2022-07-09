Gorgeous lake front home ~ your very own staycation with private dock, ideal for spending summer days fishing, canoeing, and enjoying the great outdoors. Covered front porch leads to elegant foyer open to formal dining area with columns. Fabulous open concept with great room featuring lovely stone fireplace, and open to the chef's kitchen with L-shaped center island, expansive counter space, abundance of cabinets, gas cooktop, stainless appliances. You'll love the breakfast area with wood beams, overlooking the lake. Covered porch, and patio below perfect for watching the sunrise. The en-suite master offers a special retreat after a long day, sumptuous bath with his/hers vanities, tub, tile shower, and walk-in closet. Second bedroom on main level, full bath. Upper level boasts multiple bedroom spaces, two full baths, so much space. Terrace level host to game area, family room, fireplace, nice wet bar, large room with theatre room potential, and home gym/billiards room. WOW!
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $1,250,000
