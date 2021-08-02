A 28-Acre Luxury Estate with Mountain views of Sharp Top and Round Top on 3 Parcels. This estate home is over 7,000 sq.ft. living area includes 6-bedrooms, 4-full baths, one-half bath, oversized two-car. Tree lined driveway enters the property that is completely fenced, stocked two-acre lake, floating dock. Copper roof with Pennsylvania stone surrounds the 18x36 in-ground swimming pool, front porch, & hardscape walls. Three-sided Greenstone fireplace, 5-fireplaces throughout, 40-foot cathedral ceilings in family room with steel beams, separate foyer to additional living area for office, guest suite, or game room with full bath. Mahogany front doors and throughout main level, gourmet kitchen with Five-Star Appliances, screened in back porch. Functioning barn w/front office, indoor & covered stalls, efficiency apartment, heated work area, large pole barn, 3-water balls for cattle. Separate workshop, RV-garage, internet is available, 1-mile to shopping and Forest Schools.
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $1,999,900
