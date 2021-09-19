6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $469,900

 Skip to main content
Open Sun 9/19 3-5 New Price! Large well constructed traditional brick colonial 6 bedroom 4 full bath home on the 15th tee of the Ivy Hill Golf Course and Country Club. Dramatic 2 story front porch. Updated kitchen w/plentiful cabinets, crown molding, granite countertops. Excellent flow for family and entertaining. Formal living and dining rooms with millwork. Family room off kitchen through pocket doors. Also, library, large office, or main level bedroom. Full guest bath. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms and office or small bedroom. Hall bath. Spacious master bedroom is en suite w/2 custom closets. Finished basement with large 6th bedroom, flex space and full bathroom. 4 masonry wood burning fireplaces in living room, family room, master bedroom and in basement. Hardwood floors. Tons of storage in closets, attic, basement and 2 car detached garage. Brand new drainfield. Southern vibe magnolia trees, apple tree, brick & boxwoods, parklike mature plantings, Mountain and golf course views.

