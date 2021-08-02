Beautiful brick home in sought-after Somerset on prime, .71 acre lot, one of the largest lots. SEE 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR! The curb appeal is divine, and you'll love the floor plan! You'll enjoy entertaining with an open flow from the formal dining area with columns, to the great room with soaring ceiling, fireplace, and custom built-ins. This space flows nicely into the open kitchen with breakfast area, light-filled spaces, yet cozy. This lovely home boasts main level master, with private sitting area, access to the rear deck, huge master closet, and expansive his/hers vanity. Second floor features a lovely walk overlooking the great room below, plus prime bedrooms spaces and two full baths. One second level bedroom is a private suite, ideal for teens or guests. Terrace level is nicely finished with game room area, family room area, wet bar, and full bath. Enjoy abundance of storage too. Built by J.C. Laughlin, Builder, solid construction! NICE HOME!
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
A Forest native could find love on national television this fall.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."