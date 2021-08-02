6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $599,900

Beautiful brick home in sought-after Somerset on prime, .71 acre lot, one of the largest lots. SEE 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR! The curb appeal is divine, and you'll love the floor plan! You'll enjoy entertaining with an open flow from the formal dining area with columns, to the great room with soaring ceiling, fireplace, and custom built-ins. This space flows nicely into the open kitchen with breakfast area, light-filled spaces, yet cozy. This lovely home boasts main level master, with private sitting area, access to the rear deck, huge master closet, and expansive his/hers vanity. Second floor features a lovely walk overlooking the great room below, plus prime bedrooms spaces and two full baths. One second level bedroom is a private suite, ideal for teens or guests. Terrace level is nicely finished with game room area, family room area, wet bar, and full bath. Enjoy abundance of storage too. Built by J.C. Laughlin, Builder, solid construction! NICE HOME!