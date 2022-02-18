*New price at $174/sq.foot!* Built in 2019 with one owner and immaculately kept, this gorgeous 6 bed/4 bath two-story home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with large island, granite countertops, double ovens, gas range, functional storage, and pantry. Enjoy comfortable living at its finest with a main floor master with vaulted ceilings, zoned heating/cooling (one of three), laundry room, first floor guest room and adjacent full bathroom. Sip your morning coffee or relax after dinner in the cozy warming room off the kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, two water heaters, and two gas fireplaces for warmth and ambiance. Integrated Smart switch in kitchen and Blink doorbell linked with Alexa. Partially finished walk-out basement with abundant natural light, extra bedroom, living area, and generous storage. Nestled in Somerset Meadows, a highly sought after multigenerational neighborhood that boasts two tennis courts, a playground, and walking paths.
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $629,900
