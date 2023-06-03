Lovely Somerset Meadows home perfect for a large family. Entering the home, you will be greeted by high ceilings, hardwood floors, a light & bright open space and separate dining room. Main level master large walk-in closet, tile shower & separate bath. You will love entertaining in a large kitchen with granite countertops & breakfast area overlooking the backyard! Main level laundry room and a hearth room off the kitchen & a garage that has its own heating & cooling unit for expanding your usable space all year round. The second level includes three additional bedrooms and a bath with double sinks. In the finished basement you'll find a space for everyone in the family. There are two great sized bedrooms & a full bath. Large rec room that opens out to the patio & yard with pergola & firepit, a movie room with surround sound, movie screen and a large space for a home gym. This neighborhood boasts two tennis courts, a playground, & walking paths, convenient to schools and shopping.