Built in 2019 with one owner and immaculately kept, this gorgeous two-story home features 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a spacious eat-in kitchen with large island, granite countertops, double ovens, gas range, functional storage, and pantry. Enjoy comfortable living at its finest with a main floor master with vaulted ceilings, zoned heating/cooling (one of three), laundry room, first floor guest room and adjacent full bathroom. The warming room off the kitchen is perfect for relaxing after dinner or enjoying your morning coffee. Beautiful hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, two water heaters, and two gas fireplaces for warmth and ambiance. Integrated Smart switch in kitchen and Blink doorbell, both networked with Alexa. Partially finished walk-out basement with abundant natural light, extra bedroom, living area, and generous storage. Nestled in Somerset Meadows, a highly sought after multigenerational neighborhood that boasts two tennis courts, a playground, and walking paths.
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,900
