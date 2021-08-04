 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $659,900

Gorgeous Custom Home with almost every amenity you can imagine!!! Stamped concrete walkways adjoin a 19' brick rocking chair front porch. Enter into a large open concept great room with pristine hardwoods, cozy fireplace & an abundance of natural light. Gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops through out, custom cabinetry, tiled backsplash, pantry, gas stove & more! Formal dining opens to the great room offers ample custom moldings. Main level Master Suite retreat w/ coffered ceiling, WIC, & spa-like ensuite; Walk-in tiled shower, deep soaking tub, & dual sink vanity. The home offers 4 spacious bedrooms on the main level, one with a vaulted ceiling which may be used as the 6th bed, den or office. Oversized bedrooms and recreation room in the upper level, perfect for a growing family. No worry, the garage is huge and will house almost any sized SUV or oversized truck! Contact agent for more information on this beautiful home in the sought after community of Farmington!

