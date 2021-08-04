Gorgeous Custom Home with almost every amenity you can imagine!!! Stamped concrete walkways adjoin a 19' brick rocking chair front porch. Enter into a large open concept great room with pristine hardwoods, cozy fireplace & an abundance of natural light. Gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops through out, custom cabinetry, tiled backsplash, pantry, gas stove & more! Formal dining opens to the great room offers ample custom moldings. Main level Master Suite retreat w/ coffered ceiling, WIC, & spa-like ensuite; Walk-in tiled shower, deep soaking tub, & dual sink vanity. The home offers 4 spacious bedrooms on the main level, one with a vaulted ceiling which may be used as the 6th bed, den or office. Oversized bedrooms and recreation room in the upper level, perfect for a growing family. No worry, the garage is huge and will house almost any sized SUV or oversized truck! Contact agent for more information on this beautiful home in the sought after community of Farmington!
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $659,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park Saturday night.
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.