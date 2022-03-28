6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $729,900

OPEN HOUSE! SUNDAY, March 27, 2:00-4:00. Welcome to Brookstone! This stunning home has it all!..COMPLETELY renovated. Home features over 4200 sq.ft with hardwood floors that have been refinished to enhance their natural beauty. With 6 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, there are endless amounts of living space. The Kitchen has NEW cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW appliances, NEW tiled backsplash, and features an oversized quartz top table with extra cabinets for entertaining and dining space. Master bathroom has been transformed into a contemporary luxury suite. Featuring a relaxing free-standing tub and oversized tiled shower with dual heads and glass enclosure. Truly exquisite! There is NEW paint throughout the home, both propane fireplaces have been refreshed, central vacuum on all 3 floors, new stair railings were installed, garage floor has been resurfaced and TONS of storage everywhere. Looking for your next dream home? You found it! Schedule a showing today!