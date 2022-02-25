 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $899,900

This immaculate home in the Somerset community is move-in ready for YOU! Enter the beautiful foyer to a cozy living room & formal dining room - both w/ gorgeous coffered ceilings. Head straight into the enormous family room w/ gas-log fireplace & built-ins. The kitchen & breakfast area w/ office nook provide sight lines to keep an eye on little ones. Granite countertops, tons of custom cabinetry, pot filler, & stainless steel appliances make this kitchen an entertainer's dream. The primary BR ensuite is privately located on the left wing w/ laundry convenient across the hall. 3 additional bedrooms on the right wing, each w/ their own access to bathrooms. The terrace level is perfect for an in-law suite or mature young adult apartment, w/ 2 BR, 1 BA, huge rec room, a wet bar w/ fridge, dishwasher, & more! Did I mention the 10+ acres, screened-in porch w/ gas-log fireplace & TV, stone patio w/ firepit, playground, & 3 car garage?! Too many details to share & not enough space! Let's go!

