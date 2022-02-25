This immaculate home in the Somerset community is move-in ready for YOU! Enter the beautiful foyer to a cozy living room & formal dining room - both w/ gorgeous coffered ceilings. Head straight into the enormous family room w/ gas-log fireplace & built-ins. The kitchen & breakfast area w/ office nook provide sight lines to keep an eye on little ones. Granite countertops, tons of custom cabinetry, pot filler, & stainless steel appliances make this kitchen an entertainer's dream. The primary BR ensuite is privately located on the left wing w/ laundry convenient across the hall. 3 additional bedrooms on the right wing, each w/ their own access to bathrooms. The terrace level is perfect for an in-law suite or mature young adult apartment, w/ 2 BR, 1 BA, huge rec room, a wet bar w/ fridge, dishwasher, & more! Did I mention the 10+ acres, screened-in porch w/ gas-log fireplace & TV, stone patio w/ firepit, playground, & 3 car garage?! Too many details to share & not enough space! Let's go!
6 Bedroom Home in Forest - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.
Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.
A man charged with murder in connection with the burned body of a Charlottesville man found alongside a trail in Nelson County is attempting to convince a jury that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in t…
AMHERST — An Amherst County man was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the November …
An Altavista woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
A new food truck selling savory, concession-style foods is opening March 18 at the BackYard off U.S. 221 near Kroger in Forest.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
A pedestrian was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, police said.
Virginia Senate budget sweetens teacher, state worker pay, House lowers raise; split on size of tax cuts
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state funding for school support employees to a proposed loan-rebate program to generate up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.