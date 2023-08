Welcome Home to the Beautiful community of Gilfield Village which offers gorgeous views, large lots, & is convenient to Forest & Boonsboro! You will love this all-brick home situated on a large level lot backing up to privacy! If you've been waiting for the perfect home to come on the market, your wait is over! This property offers a huge laundry & pantry right off the kitchen! Enter into this one level open concept design with a spacious living room, kitchen, & dining room with tons of natural light! Every detail of this home will be exquisite as in all CRM Construction homes. Luxury vinyl flooring, custom woodwork, solid surface countertops, gas stove, propane fireplace, ceramic tile, and stainless appliances are all top-quality features. The main level offers a primary ensuite as well